A powerful storm is threatening the east coast of the United States.

A large part of the US east coast, including New York City, was on high alert Friday as Hurricane Henri approached. Henri is projected to be the first hurricane to reach the New England region in decades.

As the storm churned in the Atlantic, forecasters warned of severe gusts, flash floods, and surging seas. Landfall is likely on Sunday.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned in its latest advisory that “strengthening is projected over the next day or so, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane overnight (Friday) or Saturday.”

People in the New England region, which includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, have been urged to prepare.

The office of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker recommended homeowners to start storm preparations today and pay close attention to local conditions.

His state, which is closing parks and beaches from Saturday to Monday, is expecting severe winds to knock out power to up to 300,000 residents, according to the governor’s office.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said Henri had sustained winds of almost 70 miles per hour and was threatening New York and the adjacent New England states with up to 10 inches (25 cm) of rain in certain locations.

The NHC alert stated that storm swells could result in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

If Henri strengthens as predicted and continues on its present path, it will be the first hurricane to reach New England directly in 30 years.

“The last storm to make landfall in New England was Hurricane Bob in 1991,” according to Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center. At least 17 individuals were killed in the storm.

It’s been nearly a decade since such severe weather has been forecast in parts of the region.

The National Weather Service in New York City tweeted, “The last time we had hurricane watches issued for the area was during Hurricane Irene in late August of 2011,”