A powerful earthquake strikes off the coast of Greece’s Crete, but no injuries have been reported.

The Athens Observatory reported that a severe 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday, with initial media reports indicating that no one was injured.

The quake happened at 0924 GMT, 405 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of Athens and 24 kilometers from the village of Zakros, the Observatory said in a statement. It was the second significant tremor to hit Greece’s largest island in just over two weeks.

According to the observatory, it was less than nine kilometers deep.

It was felt on Crete and the Dodecanese islands in the Aegean Sea, according to local media, with anxious citizens gathering on the streets. A 4.5-magnitude underwater quake hit the neighboring island of Karpathos minutes later.

“The epicentre is far from residential areas,” said Greek seismologist Gerassimos Papadopoulos on Skai radio.

Spyros Georgiou, a spokesperson for the Civil Protection Agency, told AFP that the earthquake on Tuesday partially collapsed a village church and triggered landslides on rural roads.

Greek police ground units and helicopters were patrolling the area, according to the civil protection agency, while the coastguard was on the lookout for probable tsunami action.

The Tuesday tremor had a different epicentre than the severe 5.8-magnitude quake that struck Crete on September 27, killing one person, injuring over a dozen others, and causing damage to hundreds of buildings, according to Papadopoulos.

Following the quake last month, almost 3,000 homes were judged unsafe, and hundreds of businesses were destroyed. Thousands of people are still living in tents and shipping containers.

The two earthquakes were unrelated, according to Efthymis Lekkas, the head of Greece’s earthquake protection organization, who spoke to Skai radio.

Greece is situated on a number of fault lines and is subject to earthquakes on a regular basis.

The country’s most recent deadly quake struck on March 3 in the central town of Elassona, killing one person, wounding ten others, and causing significant damage.

Last October, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the western Turkish city of Izmir.

Turkey took the worst of the destruction, with 114 people dead and over 1,000 injured.

Two teens were found dead on the Greek island of Samos.