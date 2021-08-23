A police officer who shot a woman in the US Capitol on January 6 has been cleared by an investigation.

A US police officer was exonerated of guilt in the shooting death of a woman who took part in President Donald Trump’s supporters’ January 6 attack on Congress.

The officer used lethal force “in protection of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in defense of any individual in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” according to the US Capitol Police.

As protestor Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old air force veteran and ardent Trump supporter from San Diego, attempted to break through a doorway with hundreds of others behind her, the officer shot her.

Babbitt and others are seen inside the Capitol in riot footage pressing against a door to the Speakers Lobby, which would have given them entry to the House of Representatives chamber.

Just minutes previously, legislators had rushed past the door. Babbitt, who is wearing a Trump flag as a cape, and others have threatened to break through and shove officers aside.

As they attempted to smash down the door, a police officer on the opposite side, wearing a Covid mask to conceal his identification, fired a bullet through the glass, striking her in the neck.

The officer may have spared members of Congress and their staff “from serious injury and possible death from a huge mob of rioters,” according to Capitol Police.

Since the incident, they claim he and his family have received numerous credible and specific threats.

Even while the US Justice Department seeks to charge over 600 of people involved in the horrific January 6 attack, Trump supporters have pushed to elevate Babbitt as a martyr.

Trump, who had urged his supporters to prevent Congress from certifying rival Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election, has referred to her death as a homicide.

In a statement released on August 11, he said, “I spoke to the great mother and devoted husband of Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his rifle.”

“We can’t let the radical left’s enemies get away with this. He exclaimed, “There must be justice!”