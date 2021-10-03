A plane crash outside of Milan has claimed the lives of eight people.

All eight passengers on board were killed when a private jet crashed into an empty office building in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.

There were six passengers and two staff members on the trip. Only those on board were killed, according to first responders, and no other casualties were reported.

The plane took off from Milan’s Linate municipal airport on its way to Sardinia, an Italian island.

According to local reports, the plane — a PC-12, a single-engine executive-type jet — “hit the building and started burning.”

The crash is currently being investigated.

Tiziana Siciliano, a prosecutor from Milan, told reporters at the site that the jet appeared to be flying normally until “a certain point,” after which “an anomaly emerged on the radar screen and it plunged.”

Before crashing, the jet did not send out an alarm, according to reports.

So yet, only two victims have been identified because they had their identification documents with them. All of the passengers were foreigners, and the plane was registered in Romania. According to an Italian news report, the pilot, 30, was Romanian, and the second victim was a Romanian woman in her 60s.

All eight occupants on board a small private jet were killed when it crashed into an unoccupied building in Milan.

