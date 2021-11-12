A plane crash kills a US space tourist.

Glen de Vries, a US businessman who travelled into space alongside “Star Trek” star William Shatner on the Blue Origin voyage last month, perished in a plane crash, according to police.

A spokesperson for New Jersey state police told AFP that the small plane crashed in Hampton Township, New Jersey, some 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of New York City, soon before 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday.

“Two confirmed fatalities,” the official stated, named de Vries, 49, and Thomas Fischer, 54, as the victims.

“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) would be the principal investigating agency,” he said, but did not elaborate.

On October 13, De Vries, the founder of the clinical research platform Medidata Solutions, accompanied Shatner on Blue Origin’s second crewed voyage.

Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers and Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen were also on board for the 11-minute flight that carried them beyond Earth’s atmosphere and returned.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Glen de Vries’ untimely passing,” Blue Origin wrote in a tweet.

“He infused the entire Blue Origin team, as well as his fellow crewmates, with so much life and enthusiasm. His love of aviation, philanthropic activities, and dedication to his trade will be remembered for a long time.”