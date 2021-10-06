A Parking Lot Cement Barrier Is Transformed Into A Giant Toblerone Bar by an Artist.

Cement barriers aren’t exactly architectural marvels, but one Swedish artist managed to turn them into something far from ordinary.

Johan Karlgren made a giant-sized Toblerone bar out of a parking lot’s cement barrier in 2017, and it has lately resurfaced on the internet.

His art focuses on the unorthodox usage of Perler beads, which are little plastic beads that youngsters use to create designs that are frequently deformed.

Karlgren’s ideas transform dull public spaces into significantly more interesting locations to visit.

He told The Washington Newsday by email on Tuesday, “It’s something that makes me happy, and maybe other people [when]viewing it as well.”

Other projects include changing a puddle into a miniature Suez canal with a Perler bead Evergreen boat and a pipe into a Super Mario Bros. “Warp Pipe.”

Along with the beads, Karlgren used paint and aluminum foil: “I brought a bar of Toblerone to a nearby paint shop and had them blend me the proper colors after scanning it,” he said.

‘It’s Easier to Apologize,’ says the author.

Before the Perler bead logo was applied, the cement barrier was painted brown and half of it was covered with tinfoil.

Although Karlgren frequently decides to forgo the permit stage of making public art, this time was different. “I’ve learned over the years that it’s simpler to apologize than to get permission, but in this case, the parking lot owner let me play because he liked the idea,” Karlgreen said.

“He even let me borrow the place’s keys. It lasted almost a year since it was locked at night.”

Despite the fact that the work was created in 2017, the internet has done what the internet does and revived it four years later—often without giving Karlgren credit.

A Reddit user shared the artwork three days earlier, adding, “Someone painted the cement walls into a gigantic Toblerone.” With over 67,000 votes, the internet was impressed, but had no idea who made it, and in some cases, mistook it for something else entirely.

Similarly, Instagram accounts have been sharing the images with no trail back to Karlgren, much to his disappointment. He explained, “It’s been living his own life.” “It’s always disappointing to have your work go unacknowledged, but I have a lovely following that is quick to highlight. This is a brief summary.