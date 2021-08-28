A paralympic triathlete who assisted Spain in its fight against Covid has won gold.

During Spain’s harsh lockdowns, paralympic triathlon champion Susana Rodriguez trained hard at home and worked as a doctor to help fight the coronavirus.

Rodriguez, who won gold in the PTVI race for athletes with visual impairments on Saturday, said that working in a hospital meant she “understood Covid was very serious from the very beginning.”

Her supervisor would hold a meeting every morning during the tense early days of the pandemic, when she was on the phone assessing people with symptoms.

“He presented the new statistics, and things were really going wrong,” the 33-year-old told AFP before her compete at the Tokyo Paralympics, which had been postponed due to a virus.

“I realized last year that the Games would not be viable, even before they announced that they would not be in 2020.”

She then put her physical medicine and rehabilitation training to good use by assisting patients in recovering from the most serious infections – all while fitting in hours on the treadmill and exercise bike in between shifts.

“I was also frightened of contracting Covid,” added the athlete, who is partially sighted and has albinism.

“As a blind person, we rely a lot on touch, and when (the epidemic) hit, everything became distant, and contact was no longer an option. As a result, it was challenging, especially at first.”

Rodriguez, who has competed in para-athletics since she was a youngster, eventually left her medical career to concentrate on winning.

When she competes in the women’s 1500m T11 on Sunday, she will make history as the first Spanish Paralympian to compete in two sports at the same Games.

According to the Spaniard, the greatest method to maintain stamina for back-to-back competitions is to take things day by day.

“In the last year, between Rio and Tokyo, I’ve been used to a really stressful schedule, so I’m used to focusing on one day, then recovering, then moving on to the next.”

Rodriguez, who finished fifth in her triathlon category at Rio 2016, stated, “I’m better in triathlon… but I truly enjoy the track.”

On Saturday, her coach, Sara Loehr, won a gold medal as well, and the two were photographed on the podium holding hands and beaming joyously.

Rodriguez claims that her guide athletes are “my eyes during competition” and “truly know me.” We don’t need to talk since they know whether or not I can push harder.”

They are also of assistance to her in the Paralympic Village.

"For example, they inform you what meal to order when you go out for dinner or breakfast.