A paraglider descends from the sky to warn people that the cops are on their way.

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, Sydney, Australia is currently under lockdown.

Citizens of the city, which is in New South Wales, are now only permitted to leave for vital employment or grocery shopping.

When a group of people decided to break the rules and go for a walk in the woods, an unusual lookout prevented them from getting into problems with the cops.

A paraglider swooped down from the left to warn people perched on a grassy slope on the Northern Beaches, according to footage submitted to TikTok by kennysads.

“The cops are coming,” the man, who is wearing a helmet and has a prosthetic limb, shouts to the people below. The cops are on their way. The cops are on their way!”

“Are they?” Kennysads then inquires.

“The cops are on their way up the hill!” the paraglider responds once more.

“Warning from the sky – lockdown vibes #police #socialdistancing #lockdown #essentialexcercise #fyp #warning #cops #aussie #northernbeaches,” Kennysads captioned the shocking footage.

The video, which can be viewed here, was posted to the social media site on July 23 and has already received over 7.3 million views and 1.4 million likes.

Many people have expressed their opinions on the video in the comments area.

“Nobody would believe you if you told this tale without a video to back it up,” one TikTok user, Truckwit, remarked.

Forrest Valkai, another person, said, “The hero we needed, even if we didn’t deserve him.”

“Is my comedy broken?” Mr Williams inquired. Because this is one of the most amusing things I’ve seen in a long time!”

“Cops are coming from the sky like a legend!” wrote SemyKitten. More heroes like that are needed.”

“I don’t know if anyone has won the Nobel Peace Prize this year, but I have an official recommendation,” Big Al typed.

“We need more of these citizen air units flying around,” Moth Girl said.

“I would remember this moment and make it my core memory,” Keana exclaimed.

Some others, notably Hot.mess.makeup, were critical of the group’s actions, writing: “And this is why we. This is a condensed version of the information.