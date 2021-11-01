A Pandemic-affected Mexican town awaits the return of the dead.

Sandra Jimenez’s two sisters died as a result of the coronavirus, which wreaked havoc on her little Mexican community. She awaited their souls’ return for the Day of the Dead on Monday.

As the Latin American country tried to contain the infection, many events associated with what is considered Mexico’s most important festival were canceled last year.

However, now that the third wave of diseases has passed, grave visits and other public events, such as a procession through the capital, have resumed.

At the height of the pandemic, church bells rang out for months in Santa Cruz Atizapan, in the central state of Mexico, as a mark of respect for the countless fatalities.

Residents were so traumatized by the tolling that they demanded it be stopped, Jimenez recounted as she tended the graves of relatives at the town’s cemetery.

“It was horrifying, upsetting!” exclaimed the 64-year-old.

The Day of the Deceased, which has its roots in indigenous culture, celebrates the homecoming of the souls of the dead on November 1-2.

Altars featuring photos of relatives and favorite meals, as well as candles and ornate skulls, are set up by families.

According to research from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Atizapan has the greatest fatality rate due to Covid-19 in relation to its population size.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 303 people in the town of 12,894 people, with a peak at the start of this year.

“Every day, two or three individuals died. We were burying them till the wee hours of the morning, “According to Freddy Gonzalez, the town’s cemetery manager.

Annual deaths were approximately 60 before the crisis, so the cemetery had to extend its capacity and timetable to keep up, he said.

“But things have calmed down now. Every month, two or three people die “”Says the 29-year-old.”

Relatives were allowed to enter the cemetery before the Day of the Dead to tidy and decorate the graves as the pandemic eased.

The official Covid-19 death toll in the 126-million-strong country is more than 288,000, making it one of the greatest in the world.

Estela Jimenez, Jimenez’s sister, died in June 2020. Another sister was killed by the coronavirus in December.

Maria Luisa, who was 74 years old at the time, had continued to take public transportation to her job as a domestic helper in Mexico City, placing herself at danger of infection.

On her way to a clinic, Estela, 76, died when the oxygen in her tank ran out.

“I gave her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation,” she said, but it didn’t work. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.