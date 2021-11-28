A North Korean fugitive is apprehended by Chinese police.

Authorities confirmed Sunday that a North Korean prisoner who attempted a spectacular jailbreak in October and had been on the run for more than forty days has been apprehended by Chinese police.

Officials in northeast China were offering a $23,000 reward for the escapee’s apprehension, in a manhunt that drew widespread attention on social media.

The 39-year-old detainee, whose Chinese name is Zhu Xianjian, was imprisoned in China after leaving North Korea’s isolation.

On Monday, he escaped the facility in Jilin city by scaling a shed and vaulting the exterior wall, and he managed to stay at large until he was apprehended on Sunday.

Jilin police issued a one-line statement saying he was punished at around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, but gave no other details.

State-run media outlets have shared videos with the public. An emaciated-looking man was carried by many officers, and a photograph of him lying on the ground with his hands behind his back was published by Beijing News.

Zhu had been convicted of unlawful entry into China, theft, and robbery, and was set to be released and deported to the North in 2023, sparking online suspicion that he escaped to avoid being deported.

In 2013, he illegally crossed the border between North Korea and China. According to court records, he then attacked multiple homes in a nearby village, stealing money, cellphones, and clothing.

He also attacked an elderly woman who had discovered him before attempting to flee in a taxi before being apprehended by police.

According to a July study by Human Rights Watch, at least 1,100 North Koreans are arrested in China, Pyongyang’s biggest ally and economic backer.

According to the NGO, many may be deported back to their native countries, where they may face torture and other human rights violations.