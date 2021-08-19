A nine-month-pregnant woman dives into the pool to save her son from drowning.

The spectacular rescue was seen on camera and published to TikTok by a hugely pregnant lady who dived into a pool to prevent her toddler from drowning.

When calamity happened, the mother of three was watching her two eldest sons splashing around in their pool. Her youngest has slid off an underwater stair and is struggling in the deepest area of the water.

The family’s CCTV camera, which was overlooking their backyard, filmed the mother’s split-second reaction.

The woman drops her phone and dashes around the corner to her children’s side. She dives into the water and clutches her son, who is now submerged. She rapidly lifts him to safety and places him on the pool’s edge.

Last month, the mother posted the heartbreaking scene to her TikTok account, 3 Boy’s wild life. The video has already been seen over 13 million times. “9th month of pregnancy, protecting my small one from falling into the pool,” read the caption on the video, which can be watched here.

She has subsequently given birth to a baby boy, according to her TikTok account.

She went on to say that her three-year-old had fallen in a pool in an unknown place. People chastised the mother for being on the phone, her sons for not wearing floaties, and the lack of a pool gate despite her lightning-fast response.

“Clearly he can’t swim, so why are you “supervising” them while you play on your phone?” Lisa Foster shouted. You can’t risk a distraction since he can’t save himself.”

Sue Monro posed a similar question: “If you knew the water was too deep for the kids to be in, why would you risk it in the first place?”

“Why is there no pool fence?” Crystal Batson wondered. I just couldn’t do it. It’s too awful if they sneak away at night; it’ll be a disaster waiting to happen.”

“Give them some floaters and it won’t happen,” Hunterboy2450 pointed out.

"The fact that you're all saying she's on her phone although she was totally paying attention, did," Bethannie Rose819 defended her.