A Nigerian official has described the United Kingdom’s travel ban as “discriminatory” and “not based on science.”

According to the Associated Press, the United Kingdom has limited travel owing to the spread of the new omicron form, prohibiting Nigerian tourists in new safeguards that the West African country’s leaders claim are “not guided by science.”

On Saturday, the British government added Nigeria to its “red list,” a group of nations whose citizens are barred from visiting the United Kingdom. 27 omicron cases have been linked to Nigeria, according to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, though Nigerian authorities claim they have not reported any new omicron cases since three passengers from South Africa tested positive on Dec. 1.

The travel ban, according to Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed, is “not based on science” and is “unjust, unfair, punishing, unjustifiable, and discriminatory.”

“Rather than being driven by fear, these reflex responses are driven by science. Why can’t the world take a serious look at the issue of vaccination access and ensure that it is based on principles rooted in every human’s right to the best possible health, free of discrimination based on race, religion, political beliefs, economic status, or any other social circumstance?” Mohammed stated his opinion.

According to the Associated Press, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the country is not putting travel bans on any countries, but is working to increase surveillance and testing to “balance saving lives and saving livelihoods.”

In Nigeria’s 206 million population, about 3.78 million people have been fully vaccinated, and new omicron cases have averaged 80 per day.

Ehanire stated that the government has access to 100 million doses of the vaccine and that booster shots will begin to be administered once the vaccine was approved last week.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A travel restriction, according to Ehanire, is “an extreme step” that Nigerian authorities will not take at this time “because we know that the virus somehow gets around and we are doing everything we can to minimize the pace at which carriers reach our nation.”

Inbound passengers to Nigeria must take a COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of departure, a second test the next day after arrival, and self-isolate for seven days before doing a third test if they are not fully vaccinated.

A huge immunization campaign has begun. This is a condensed version of the information.