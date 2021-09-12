A newly released FBI memo suggests that Saudi Arabia was involved with the 9/11 hijackers.

The Biden administration declassified an FBI report on Saturday that strengthened suspicions of official Saudi cooperation with the hijackers in the September 11, 2001 attacks, but it fell far short of the proof sought by victims’ families in their lawsuit against Saudi Arabia.

The document, which had been classified until today, revealed connections between Omar Bayoumi, a student at the time but suspected of being a Saudi intelligence asset, and two Al-Qaeda operatives involved in the conspiracy to hijack and crash four planes into targets in New York and Washington.

The dossier outlines interactions and meetings between Bayoumi and the two hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Midhar, after the two arrived in Southern California in 2000 prior of the attacks, based on 2009 and 2015 interviews with a source whose name is concealed.

It also supports previously known ties between the two and Fahad al Thumairy, a hardline imam at Los Angeles’ King Faad mosque and a Saudi consulate official.

According to the paper, the source’s phone numbers suggested contact with a number of people who helped Hamzi and Midhar in California, including Bayoumi and Thumairy, as well as the source himself.

The source told the FBI that Bayoumi had “extremely high position” at the Saudi consulate, in addition to his official role as a student.

The memo stated that “Bayoumi’s support to Hamzi and Midha included translation, travel, accommodation, and financing.”

Bayoumi frequently discussed “jihad,” according to the FBI source’s wife, according to the report.

It also connects Bayoumi and Thumairy with Anwar al Alaki, the US-born cleric who rose to prominence in Al-Qaeda before being murdered in a drone attack in Yemen in 2011.

The document was heavily censored, and there was no evident direct relationship between the Saudi government and the hijackers in it.

It was published after family members of those died on 9/11 pressed President Joe Biden, who is suing Saudi Arabia for participation.

Three US administrations have declined to declassify and share records relevant to the case, ostensibly to avoid jeopardizing the US-Saudi alliance.

One of the lawsuit’s leaders, Jim Kreindler, claimed the document backs up the lawsuit’s main claim that the Saudi government aided the hijackers.

