A newborn baby with a rare heart tumor undergoes life-saving surgery.

According to media reports, a newborn baby with a rare cardiac tumor had life-saving surgery in India on Tuesday.

The tumor was linked to the surface of the heart, according to doctors at a hospital in Delhi. The baby was identified with an intrapericardial teratoma, an uncommon congenital growth that is usually benign but can cause life-threatening issues in infants, such as cardiac tamponade. According to local media outlet The Times of India, the tumor was discovered during a regular ultrasound of his mother at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

After the tumor was discovered, doctors used a fetus echocardiography to check it every week because it had the potential to affect the fetus’s growth in the womb.

The baby had problems breathing shortly after birth. He was intubated and put on a ventilator right away. Doctors claimed tests revealed a 7-cm-wide lobulated large intrapericardial tumor that was pushing the heart to the left and putting pressure on the lungs.

“The baby’s health was in jeopardy, so we intended to operate on him right away. We successfully removed the tumor, which was larger than the heart and was found to be linked to the surface of the heart, causing the heart to be displaced to the left, on the second day after delivery. It was attached to the aorta and the right AV groove, according to Dr Rajesh Sharma, a senior pediatric cardiac surgeon at Apollo Hospital, according to The Times of India.

“The pericardium is a membrane that surrounds the heart. This tumor was linked to the aorta and was located within the pericardium. While operating on the two-day-old newborn, we had to be very careful to ensure that no adjacent organs or tissues were damaged,” he noted. The tumor was removed in over two hours by doctors.

The life-threatening pressure that such tumors place on the fetus’ heart and lungs is a major worry throughout pregnancy.

“Fortunately, the tumor has had no significant negative consequences on the functioning of the lungs or heart. Though tumor excision is expected to be curative in most cases, the baby will need regular follow-ups with tumor marker levels and regular echocardiographic tests in the future due to the rarity of the diagnosis. According to Daiji World, Ashutosh Marwah, Consultant Surgeon, Pediatric Cardiology, was quoted by IANS as stating, “For the time being, the baby has exhibited good improvement and has been discharged.”