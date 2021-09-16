A new Van Gogh drawing of an elderly man has been discovered.

On Thursday, a recently discovered Vincent van Gogh drawing that had been concealed in a private collection for more than a century was put on display at an Amsterdam museum for the first time.

Van Gogh sketched “Study for ‘Worn Out,’” which depicts an elderly man sitting in a chair, in November 1882, when he was only beginning his career that would eventually yield masterpieces such as “Sunflowers.”

The owners, a Dutch family who purchased the pencil sketch around 1910, requested that it be authenticated by the Van Gogh museum, and specialists agreed that it was definitely a “new work” by Van Gogh.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before. The drawing is being displayed for the first time,” Teio Meedendorp, senior researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, told AFP.

“It originates from a private collection in the Netherlands, where it has been for a long time. And this is the first time and opportunity for the rest of the world to witness it.”

The new drawing will remain on exhibit at the museum until January 2nd, after which it will be returned to its owners.

The director of the Van Gogh Museum, Emilie Gordenker, noted, “It’s pretty rare for a new work to be credited to Van Gogh.”

“We’re honored to be able to show our visitors this early drawing and its story.”

The image depicts a bald, aged laborer sitting in a wooden chair with his head in his hands, dressed in a waistcoat, trousers, and boots from a pensioners’ home.

Van Gogh’s museum already has a comparable drawing called “Worn Out” that he created about the same time and claimed to like.

Both drawings are part of a series of “hundreds and hundreds” of sketches created by Van Gogh when he was learning the artist’s profession in The Hague.

Experts weren’t sure if there was another sketch from the “Worn Out” sessions, which took place on or around November 24, 1882, because letters from Van Gogh to his loving brother Theo suggested there was.

It came as a “complete shock” to Meedendorp to learn that it did.

He told a press conference, “We didn’t expect it to be out there, but it was, so this was a lucky find.”

The owners approached the museum last year when it made an appeal to private Van Gogh owners to contribute to a computerized database listing. They wanted not to be identified.