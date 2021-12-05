A new study explains why astronauts age more quickly in space.

Although it has long been recognized that radiation destroys DNA, a new study has discovered a further concern for astronauts: DNA replication in microgravity is more prone to mistakes.

Scientists wanted to see if enzymes could accurately copy DNA in cells under microgravity, which is created by an aircraft flying in a parabolic flight pattern. The near-weightlessness duplicates circumstances in space when the so-called “vomit comet” descends more than 2 miles in 20 seconds. For astronauts and the future of space flight, precise DNA replication in space is critical.

“DNA polymerases are necessary enzymes for copying and repairing DNA. They aren’t perfect, of course: even under ideal conditions, they make mistakes. Under microgravity, such as that found in space, DNA polymerases derived from the bacterium E. coli are significantly more prone to errors “corresponding author of the study published in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, Aaron Rosenstein of the University of Toronto.

Scientists already know that when DNA is exposed to cosmic rays and solar particles, it undergoes a higher rate of mutation. Single nucleotide changes, crosslinks, inversions, and deletions caused by space radiation raise the risk of cancer, genetic abnormalities in a growing fetus and future progeny, tissue degradation, and cataracts.

It was previously unknown if weightlessness affects human DNA replication. If DNA polymerase copies are less exact, the high mutation rate will rise with each copy of the DNA, leading to a higher cancer rate. In the year 2020, researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata discovered that cosmic radiation destroys cells and promotes the beginning of diseases that are generally linked with aging.

The authors of the current study discovered for the first time that under weightlessness, the mistake rate in DNA polymerases in E. coli bacteria is higher. They saw a single cycle of replication of a 1000-nucleotide-long DNA fragment during the parabolic flight of a jet, which replicated space flight conditions, using an automated mini-laboratory.

Using their mini-laboratory in flight circumstances ranging from weightlessness to hypergravity, or two times the gravity on Earth’s surface, presented obstacles.

DNA Replication Issues Pose a Health Risk

DNA Replication Issues Pose a Health Risk