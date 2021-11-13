A new prison riot in Ecuador has left 58 people dead, according to police.

58 inmates have died in violent confrontations in an Ecuador prison, according to authorities, in the latest upheaval at a Guayaquil facility that was the site of a September riot that killed 119 inmates.

“Up to this point,” police chief General Tannya Varela told reporters, “the struggle amongst convicts that began on Friday has led in 58 detainees who have died and 12 who have been wounded.”

Police involvement to restore order “saved lives,” said Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, which includes Guayaquil as its capital.

In Ecuador’s criminal jail system, where hundreds of inmates linked to drug gangs face off in violent conflicts that frequently devolve into riots, about 300 prisoners have been slain this year.

The uprising in September was one of the greatest prison massacres in Latin American history, and the new tragic violence in Guayaquil has only reinforced Ecuador’s jails’ damaged state.

Rival narcotics gangs have been fighting in Guayas 1 Prison, which was built for 5,300 convicts but now holds 8,500, or 60 percent higher than capacity.

However, despite a crackdown in the aftermath of the September 28 disaster, which killed 119 people, unrest has continued, with at least 15 more inmates dying before Friday’s horrific outburst.

Guillermo Lasso, Ecuador’s president, imposed a 60-day state of emergency two weeks after the September accident in an attempt to quell the country’s escalating drug-related unrest.

In order to solve the large prisons situation, he also appointed a new military minister.

Ecuador’s economy is in shambles, and violence has risen sharply in recent months. According to the authorities, about 1,900 killings occurred in the country between January and October this year, compared to approximately 1,400 in all of 2020.