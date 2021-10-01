A new museum in the United States documents the history of racism in the United States, from slavery to police brutality.

Slavery, lynchings, segregation, mass incarceration, and police abuse: a museum in Alabama that opens Friday makes a direct link between the country’s racial past and current injustices.

The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is built in a structure that originally housed African captives before being sold as slaves.

“It’s a museum about the history of America, with a concentration on the legacy of slavery,” said Bryan Stevenson, the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based civil rights organization.

“I can’t think of another American institution that has had a greater impact on our economy, politics, and social systems. And our personality.”

He stated, “Our understanding of slavery is very, very incomplete.”

According to Stevenson, the Legacy Museum intends to replace this information deficit while also inspiring Americans to fight inequality that still exists today.

“The only way we can achieve progress in this country is if we commit both our heads and hearts to truth and justice in the fight against racial injustice,” he stated.

The museum, which was inspired by Holocaust memorials in Berlin and apartheid memorials in Johannesburg, provides an immersive experience: guests board a ship crossing the Atlantic and witness the misery of future slaves.

Another section is dedicated to slaves’ experiences with brutality, particularly sexual abuse.

Thousands of Black Americans were killed in lynchings between 1877 and 1950, according to one part of the museum. The National Lynching Memorial, which is located adjacent to the museum, is dedicated to the same subject.

According to Stevenson, the museum also depicts the South’s post-World War II “humiliation of segregation.”

Stevenson’s organization assists and advocates for persons who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes, which is a common problem among African Americans.

Several prisoners who had been sentenced to death have been acquitted by the organisation. Visitors to the museum can hear them narrate their stories.

The museum is part of a larger national conversation on race and racism in America, which has intensified after the May 2020 murder of African American George Floyd by a white police officer.

Conservatives are resisting the attempts, according to Stevenson. Despite this, he was upbeat.

“The good news is that we have the ability to overcome our fear and our desire for silence,” Stevenson added. “I think we’ll make that decision.”