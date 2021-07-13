A New Migrant Pushback Claim Has Been Filed Against Greek Coastguards.

When Greek vessels halted the boat he was travelling in with 30 other migrants, Tchinda said the longed-for endpoint of his perilous Aegean trip — the island of Kos – was already tantalizingly in view.

“A navy ship blocked our approach at first, then two smaller Zodiac-type boats joined it,” the 39-year-old Cameroonian told AFP.

In a series of phone interviews conducted between July 1 and 8, he said, “The coastguards were armed and shouted at us to go home.”

A Cameroonian sent a cellphone video with AFP showing a crowded watercraft being immobilized by a Greek coastguard patrol boat, which has four crew members watching the migrants.

In the distance, a second police boat and a third vessel can be seen.

“Stay down and stay calm,” a Greek coastguard, wearing a mask and gloves and wielding a long staff, warns.

A female coastguard holds a machine gun next to him.

However, the migrants, the majority of whom are men in life jackets, are upset.

One man responds, “I am exhausted.” Another says, “Pushback.”

Tchinda, who did not want his last name used, claimed that the guards “did not dare” to act harshly with the migrants since they were filming them.

However, he said that they created waves to push the dinghy back into Turkish waters.

“Fortunately, no one fell into the water,” the Cameroonian added, “but it could have been quite dangerous.”

In a written declaration dated June 11, the Turkish coastguard stated that it had taken up a boat the day before shortly before 1:00 p.m. local time.

Tchinda’s descriptions of the number of migrants on board, the ship’s location, and the hour matched those of Tchinda.

The event comes after a slew of media and non-governmental reports in recent months detailing the forcible return of migrants to Turkey from Greek territory or Greek waterways.

According to Amnesty International, illegal deportations of refugees and migrants to Turkey have become Greece’s “de facto” border policy.

The claims have been repeatedly refuted by the Greek administration.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) documented roughly 300 alleged occurrences of illegal expulsions along the Aegean islands and Greece’s northeastern Evros land border with Turkey between January 2020 and March 2021.

Several migrant advocacy groups, notably the Greek Helsinki Monitor, filed a case against Frontex, the EU’s border surveillance agency, before the European Court of Justice in May.

