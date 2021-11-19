A New Migrant Caravan Leaves Southern Mexico.

The latest caravan of migrants began traveling north from southern Mexico on Thursday, the second such grouping to cross the country in a month and possibly reach the US border.

The 2,000 migrants from Central America, Haiti, and Venezuela attempted to connect with a previous force that had left the same city of Tapachula on October 23 but had become stuck in southern Veracruz state.

The latest migrants made their way along a coastal highway in southern Chiapas state, where they crossed a migration checkpoint without incident, in search of documentation that would allow them to travel across Mexican territory.

“The migrants are in excellent spirits, and we don’t believe the authorities will stop us,” one of the organizers, activist Luis Garcia Villagrin, said.

Several members of the previous caravan, which now numbers around 800 individuals, have accepted documents allowing them to stay in Mexico temporarily, while others intend to continue their journey to the United States.

With the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, who has taken a more humanitarian approach to the border situation than his predecessor Donald Trump, the influx of undocumented migrants has increased.

Between October 2020 and September 2021, the United States documented 1.7 million illegal immigrants from Mexico, a new high for the period.