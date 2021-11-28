A New Covid Variant Is Closing Borders All Over The World.

On Sunday, a new, severely mutated Covid-19 form swept around the globe, closing borders and reinstating restrictions as the EU president warned that states were in a “race against time” to comprehend the threat.

Angola became the first southern African country to stop all flights from its regional neighbors Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa after Indonesia announced similar entry restrictions on Sunday.

The strain, dubbed Omicron, has put doubt on worldwide attempts to combat the epidemic due to suspicions that it is extremely infectious, leading countries to reintroduce precautions that many had thought were no longer necessary.

“We are in a race against time,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that vaccine makers required two to three weeks to “get a clear picture of the quality of the mutations.”

At least 13 cases of Omicron were found among 61 confined travellers who tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from South Africa, according to Dutch health officials.

“The investigation is not yet finished.” The National Institute for Public Health warned that the new variety could be identified in more test samples.

Despite the concern, tens of thousands marched in Austria to protest the government’s decision to make vaccination mandatory, making Austria the first EU country to do so.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg called it a “small hiccup” as comparison to the alternative for a country with one of Western Europe’s lowest vaccination rates.

In a referendum on Sunday, Swiss voters overwhelmingly supported a proposed Covid pass law, despite the fact that numerous European countries, including Germany and France, have already reinstated restrictions to combat infection outbreaks.

New Covid guidelines will take effect on Tuesday in the United Kingdom, according to Health Secretary Avid Javid.

In England, masks will once again be required in stores and on public transportation. Additionally, all arriving travelers will be required to take a PCR test and self-isolate until the results are negative.

As scientists seek to identify the new strain’s level of hazard, including whether it may dodge existing vaccines, a South African doctor said dozens of her Omicron-infected patients exhibited very moderate symptoms such as lethargy.

Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said AFP she had met 30 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last ten days after alerting health officials to a “clinical picture that doesn’t fit Delta.”

They were able to recuperate completely without the need for hospitalization.

Omicron had been touted as "this incredibly terrible virus," according to Coetzee.