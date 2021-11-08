A new Bosnian war has been ruled off by a US envoy.

Fears of a fresh fight over Bosnia can be dismissed, according to a top US ambassador who spoke with the country’s ethnic Serb leader, who is accused of threatening peace.

The international community forced ethnic Serbs into forming a joint army with Bosnia’s ethnic Croats and Muslims a decade after the country’s deadly 1990s war.

However, Milorad Dodik, a Serb member of Bosnia’s joint presidency who has repeatedly threatened secessionist measures, recently warned the Serbs that they could leave the army and form their own.

Dodik has called Bosnia and Herzegovina a “failed state” and warned that ethnic Serbs may withdraw from other joint institutions such as the court and tax system.

Gabriel Escobar, the US deputy assistant secretary for the Western Balkans, tried to assuage fears.

“The most essential thing we agreed on today with all of the interlocutors we’ve talked with… is that there would be no conflict,” Escobar told reporters in Sarajevo.

He went on to say that other leaders in the region shared his viewpoint.

After meeting with Dodik and the Muslim and Croat members of the presidency, Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komsic, Escobar spoke.

Bosnia was split into two semi-independent countries following the 1992-1995 war: the Serb-controlled Republika Srpska and the Muslim-dominated Muslim-Croat Federation.

Weak central institutions, such as the presidency and a joint army, keep them together.

Dodik has been calling for Republika Srpska to split for years, claiming that Bosnia is a “international community experiment.”

Last week, Escobar accused Dodik of inciting a new crisis to “defend his position and his money” in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

The Bosnian Serb leader, however, was “open to considering repealing all of the measures that would damage the central institutions,” according to the US ambassador.

Escobar emphasized that the United States, which hosted talks on the peace treaty that ended the 1992-1995 war, supports Bosnia’s “territorial integrity.”

Dodik told reporters that he was willing to talk about shrinking the combined army, which employs roughly 10,000 soldiers and civilians.

Bosnian Serbs, on the other hand, “will not hesitate to continue with our (announced) operations,” he said.

“Of course, we’ll continue with that till the conclusion. Nobody should have any doubts about that.

Dodik stated, “We do not desire a unitary Bosnia done the way Americans and Westerners view it.”

Christian Schmidt, the international community's top envoy to Bosnia, warned the country was on the verge of collapse in a report to the UN Security Council earlier this month "The greatest existential threat the world has ever faced.