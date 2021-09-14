A new Belgian opera has sparked racial tensions in the United States.

In a new opera premiering in Brussels based on an epic novel of America’s tumultuous twentieth century, centuries of musical legacy combine to portray the story of a mixed-race family.

“The Time of Our Singing,” by Belgian composer Kris Defoort, is based on Richard Powers’ 2003 book of the same name, a half-century-long historical story about a family linked by music but haunted by segregation.

The novel tells of David Strom and Delia Daley, who meet after a concert by African-American contralto Marian Anderson in 1939 on the steps of the historic Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

The story continues with the birth of their sons, Jonah and Joseph Strom, as the mixed-race family grows up via music and the perils of the civil rights movement in the United States.

The musical composition, which premiered on Tuesday at the Theatre de la Monnaie in Brussels, was inspired by the story’s musical elements.

Each character has a musical style reflecting their own quest for identity: Bach or Schubert for Jonah the tenor; blues for Delia; and hip-hop for Ruth, the rebel sister who joins the Black Panthers.

Defoort told AFP, “I follow the book very closely.”

“But the book treats, in a very subtle, complex way, the topics of racism and segregation, the history of the (United) States, because it is about a family that is mixed,” he explained.

“So, within this classical music world, it’s also more about searching for identity and finding your personality.”

The 61-year-old composer’s interest is piqued by the journey’s resemblance to his own.

Jonah becomes a tenor in the novel and travels to Europe, where he discovers baroque music. His brother decides to work at a piano bar.

Defoort studied baroque music in the 1970s after learning music by ear as a child. However, jazz remained a passion for him, and he spent three years in New York playing piano.

“I created a language that is a symbiosis between different worlds, and I hope that people will be touched by it,” he said.

“And it isn’t a pastiche of styles but it is more like, I would say, my DNA, musical DNA that absorbed a lot of styles.”

All that remained was to convince Powers, one of the great names in modern American literature. Ten years ago, Defoort gathered all his courage, downed a bottle of red wine and wrote him an email.

The creators later met and the author gave the composer carte blanche.