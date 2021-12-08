A murder suspect from Taiwan has been repatriated from China.

In a rare show of collaboration between the two sides as tensions escalate, a Taiwanese murder suspect who escaped to China last month was returned to the island on Wednesday.

The guy is accused of fatally shooting a man before escaping to Xiamen in southeastern China, where police claim he confessed to the crime.

He arrived at Taipei’s Songshan airport on Wednesday, a day after China’s Taiwan affairs office confirmed his return.

Though the two sides have been controlled independently since 1949, China claims Taiwan as part of its territory that will be retaken one day, by force if necessary.

Their rivalry has hampered law enforcement efforts, and some of Taiwan’s most wanted offenders have fled to China to avoid prosecution at home for years.

The repatriation, according to China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, will bolster efforts to combat violent crime and “keep order” in bilateral relations.

The suspect, surnamed Huang, had been confined in hotel quarantine since arriving on the Chinese mainland last month, according to Taiwanese media.

Huang had a seizure while undergoing Covid inspections at the airport on his way back to Taipei on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital, according to local police.

In 2009, Taiwan’s former pro-Beijing administration inked a crime-fighting agreement with China, agreeing that both sides’ police might return suspects home.

Since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who disputes Beijing’s claim that the island is part of Chinese territory, China has cut off formal communication and increased pressure on Taiwan.

According to Taiwan’s authorities, China repatriated four suspects to Taiwan last year.

There is no information on how many Chinese citizens have been deported from Taiwan.

The most recent repatriation contrasts sharply with the standstill created by the high-profile murder of a Hong Kong lady by her lover while on vacation in Taiwan in 2018.

Chan Tong-kai has admitted to killing his girlfriend in a Taipei hotel room, but he has stayed free in Hong Kong while Taiwan and the Chinese city’s semi-autonomous region fight over how his case should be handled.

The lack of progress is attributed to “political machinations” by Taiwan, according to Hong Kong.