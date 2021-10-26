A Multi-Million Dollar Mansion from the 1830s is ‘Rotting Away,’ according to urban explorers.

Spiral staircases, antique photos, and beautiful stained-glass windows were discovered by urban explorers in a “multi-million” dollar home dating from the 1830s.

After breaking in through a window, the adventurers videotaped the huge Grade I listed building in the Welsh countryside in the United Kingdom.

Escapade, a thrill seeker, posted a video to his TikTok account, @escapade z, on Sunday with the comment “fairytales.”

The message on the television read: “Join us as we tour this multi-million pound mansion. Lord Newborough built it in the 1830s. Not much has changed when I initially arrived here nearly three years ago.” They film horse and eagle statues, as well as gorgeous chandeliers, framed portraits on the walls, oak furniture, grand fireplaces, and even beds with linens and comforters.

“It’s really unfortunate that a place like this is being allowed to fall into disrepair. The furniture in this room is very gorgeous. Take a look at this bathroom, for example “The text went on to show a claw-foot tub with a coat of arms inlaid on the side.

“Apparently the owners can’t afford it and now it’s simply sat here decaying away,” the video, which has received over 430,000 views, added.

The magnificent structure is known as the Plas Glynllifon mansion, and it has a whopping 102 rooms.

The website Coflein went on to say more about the company’s history: “Glynllifon Mansion is a magnificent neo-classical mansion with a large park and grounds. The house was built on the site of at least three previous buildings, the first of which predated a c.1600 rebuilding and was described as a moderately big brick mansion after a second rebuilding in 1751. This was destroyed by fire in 1856, and the current house was built in its place.

"Edward Haycock of Shrewsbury commissioned it to stand atop the cellars of the 1751 home. By 1846, it was finished and fully furnished. In 1889-1890, it was extended to the west. The grounds are approached through a grand arch, and the roadways preceding the house span bridges."