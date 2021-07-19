A Moroccan journalist who was allegedly spied on by the government has been found guilty of espionage and sexual assault.

According to the Associated Press, Moroccan investigative journalist Omar Radi was allegedly spied on by the government and convicted of espionage and sexual assault. He was given a six-year jail sentence.

Radi has been in prison since his arrest in July 2020, despite his denials of any wrongdoing. Several human rights organizations claimed that the charges against Radi were politically motivated, and that his case raised worries about Moroccan media freedoms.

Imad Stitou, a colleague of Radi’s, was found guilty of “participation in rape” and sentenced to a year in prison with six months suspended.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In June 2020, Amnesty International published a report alleging that Moroccan officials had illegally spied on Radi through his phone using sophisticated surveillance software. The claim was refuted by the Moroccan government.

Radi was one of 189 journalists identified by a global media consortium as being on a list of allegedly targeted clients of Israeli-based NSO Group, a hacker-for-hire deploying military-grade software for potential eavesdropping on journalists, human rights activists, and political dissidents.

The information was shared with 16 news organizations, including The Associated Press, by the Paris-based journalistic non-profit Forbidden Stories and the human rights organization Amnesty International.

The United States has expressed its displeasure with the North African kingdom’s treatment of some journalists. Soulaimane Raissouni, another journalist, was recently sentenced to five years in prison.

Media freedom is “foundational to productive and secure societies,” according to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, and governments must ensure that journalists can safely do their critical duties without fear of undue tension, violence, or threats. “We have addressed these issues with the Moroccan government and will continue to do so,” Price said of Raissouni’s and others’ cases, including Radi’s.

Morocco, a close ally of the United States, was quick to criticize the US position. The State Department “knowingly concealed the point of view of the complainants and their defense, going so far as to reject their very identity as victims,” according to its Ministerial Delegation for Human Rights. The focus on his professional identity – journalist — and his charges, according to the statement, was “astonishing.”

Radi and Stitou were forced to pay the equivalent of more by a Casablanca court. This is a condensed version of the information.