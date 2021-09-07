A mob assaults a 20-year-old gay man and carves a homophobic slur into his skin.

A homophobic mob attacked a young gay man in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, chasing, cornering, beating, and threatening him with a knife, carving “maricón,” the Spanish slang for f**got, on one of his buttocks.

According to Spanish newspapers El Pais and eldiario.es, police in Madrid have verified that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The crowd, according to the young man, consisted of roughly eight persons who shouted abuses at him while attacking him. The group of hooded assailants began pursuing him just after 5:15 p.m. local time.

According to a police spokesman, the knife also injured his lip. When the attackers made their way into his corridor, he was on his way back to his apartment.

At a press conference, a Polica Nacional spokesman said, “The investigation is focusing on CCTV evidence and gathering witnesses in order to identify the alleged attackers.” This website attempted to contact investigators in Madrid but did not receive a response in time to publish.

A 24-year-old gay man was beaten to death in the Galician city of A Corua just two months ago. In the aftermath of Samuel Luiz’s death, Spaniards are calling for a renewed focus on justice and safety for LGBTQ people.

Spanish President Pedro Sanchez expressed his support for the young guy and Spain’s LGBTQ community in a tweet, adding that such atrocities would be met with zero tolerance by his government. On Friday, he is set to chair a special anti-hate crimes committee.

In our society, aversion has no place. This homófobo attack is condemned by my rotunda. We’re not going to allow it. We are working for an open and diverse country where no one is afraid to be who they are and where we all live free and secure lives.

