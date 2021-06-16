A missing cat is found days after his family believes he was cremated.

When a family cremated what they thought was their pet cat, the animal reappeared alive and well a few days later, the family was taken aback.

Frankie, a 16-year-old tabby cat belonging to the Fitzsimons family in Cheshire, England, went stolen from their house on May 19. Frankie was not located after the family explored the neighborhood with the help of their neighbors.

Rachel Fitzsimons was traveling on the interstate a few days later when she came across a dead cat that looked exactly like Frankie. She and her husband John tried to get close enough to the cat to identify him as Frankie, but he was too gravely damaged for them to be sure.

“The markings matched Frankie, and we live close to the [freeway], so we were convinced it was him,” Rachel told the Warrington Guardian.

According to a Facebook post by Rachel, they phoned Highways England, a corporation that maintains key roadways in England, who initially mistook the animal for a badger.

They rescued the cat and established that its markings matched Frankie’s when they double-checked. They were unable to scan the cat’s microchip, though.

The Fitzsimons family retrieved what they believed to be their cat and had it cremated. They kept Frankie’s ashes in their son’s room because she used to sleep on Remy’s bed when he was seven years old.

However, a few days later, John believed he heard Frankie and dashed to the back door, only to find Frankie there.

“He was bedraggled and very skinny, meowing to come in as if nothing had happened,” Rachel told the Warrington Guardian, and Frankie was “frail and hungry but alive,” according to the BBC.

They all cried, she added, and they are still in shock. When the cat appeared, Remy said: “It’s a miracle. We thought he had died,” as reported by the BBC.

Rachel added: “He’s so lucky. We would like to know whose pet we have cremated.”

Another lucky cat who returned home after going missing is one-year-old Flea, who went missing from her home in Northamptonshire, England, in April.

Flea’s owners frantically searched for her for days before they found her at the bottom of a well, alive. But the cat being found alive is not even. This is a brief summary.