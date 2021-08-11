A millionaire accidentally kills a man he mistook for a bear.

One of Russia’s wealthiest public officials admitted to police that he accidentally killed a guy while attempting to kill a bear that was posing a threat to the neighborhood.

Igor Redkin, a local assembly deputy in the remote Kamchatka area of Russia’s far east, said the bear had been prowling about a landfill and he wanted to go after it.

According to a statement to his lawyer provided to local news site Kam 24, he stated, “I took the firearm and decided to scare him away.”

On August 2, he stated he fired at what he thought was the animal about nightfall. He later learned, however, that a local citizen had been shot in the same region as the shooting and had died as a result of his injuries.

Andrei Tolstopyatov, 30, had been found dead and a bullet had been retrieved from his body, according to Kam 24. Redkin’s account has also been called into question by the media, with some accounts claiming he was shooting in the area while inebriated.

Redkin is the owner of a fishing and aviation company. With a net worth of 715.7 million rubles ($9.7 million), he is the country’s 20th richest public figure, according to Forbes Russia.

Redkin announced that he had resigned from United Russia, the country’s ruling party, and that he would not run for re-election to the regional parliament in next month’s elections.

According to news agency Tass, the politician was placed under house arrest for two months pending a murder inquiry by the city court of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. This website has reached out to the court for more information.

According to local news sites, Redkin could face lesser charges of manslaughter, which could result in a two-year sentence.

Kamchatka is a far-flung peninsula located over 4,000 miles from Moscow. Around 20,000 bears live there, posing a threat to the local inhabitants, especially when rubbish attracts them near human areas.

