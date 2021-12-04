A million-dollar bond has been set as the parents of a US school shooter plead not guilty.

A Michigan judge set a combined million-dollar bond for the release of the parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a rifle obtained by his father.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were apprehended overnight in a Detroit industrial facility, 40 miles (65 kilometers) away from the Oxford incident.

Although the Crumbleys’ counsel informed the court that their clients “were absolutely going to turn themselves in,” they were labeled fugitives after allegedly withdrawing $4,000 in cash and turning off their phones.

Judge Julie Nicholson set bond for each of them at $500,000 at their arraignment, calling the accusations “very, very severe” and stating that “the court does have some worry about the flight risk.”

Four students, ages 14 to 17, were killed and six others, including a teacher, were wounded in the shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit on Tuesday.

Ethan, the couple’s son, has been charged as an adult with state murder and terror crimes, while his parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, each of which carries a maximum term of 15 years in prison.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said the unusual measure was meant to “convey the message” that gun owners have a responsibility when she announced charges against the boy’s parents on Friday.

The Crumbleys are accused of not only providing their son with a weapon, but also of ignoring repeated signals that he was on the verge of violence, including the day of the shooting.

McDonald told the judge at Saturday’s hearing that James Crumbley bought the 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic weapon for his son four days before the incident.

According to the prosecution, his wife took their kid to a shooting range the next day, writing on social media that she had bought a rifle for her “baby” for Christmas.

“They chose not to disclose to the school that he had full access to this firearm,” she claimed.

“They chose not to warn anyone that he may be harmful, even though it was obvious and they had every reason to believe he was.”

While school shootings by teenagers have become an all-too-common occurrence in the United States, it is extremely rare for parents to face criminal charges.

At the time of the transaction, Ethan was with his father. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.