A Military Hospital in Kabul was attacked for the second time in five years, killing more than a dozen people.

According to Agence France-Presse, a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, was attacked for the second time in five years on Tuesday, killing at least 19 people and injuring many more (AFP).

A suicide bomber detonated a bomb outside the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital, which started the attack. According to Taliban sources, militants surged into the large complex and began firing firearms. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

“Around 50 wounded individuals and 19 dead bodies have been transferred to Kabul hospitals,” an unnamed health ministry official told AFP.

According to a Taliban propaganda official, “all the assailants are dead.” “The attack was started by a suicide bomber on a motorcycle who detonated his explosives at the hospital’s entrance. A group of assailants broke into the hospital compound.” In 2017, a squad of gunmen masquerading as medical professionals infiltrated the hospital and launched an attack. The shooters began killing individuals as they went from room to room during the hours-long onslaught, switching to knives once they ran out of ammunition, according to AFP. That day, at least 30 people at the hospital were slain.

Witnesses to the recent attack on the hospital reported gunmen walking from room to room, and the technique seemed compared to the 2017 incident.

A doctor working at the hospital told AFP, “I heard a loud explosion coming from the first checkpoint.” “We were advised to seek refuge in the secure rooms. I can also hear gunshots. Inside the hospital, I can still hear [guns]blazing. I believe the assailants are moving from room to room, as they did the first time.” The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) subsequently claimed responsibility for the 2017 attack, but the Taliban denied any involvement. Despite these assertions, witnesses said they heard the attackers yell “Long live Taliban” at the time. While no group has claimed credit for the most recent incident, witnesses at the scene described the attackers as ISIS affiliates, according to a report from Afghanistan’s state-run Bakhtar News Agency. No major news organization has independently verified these statements. Taliban fighters arrived in armored personnel vehicles and pickup trucks, according to AFP reporters.

