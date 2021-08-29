A Milanese skyscraper has gone up in flames.

On Sunday, a fire blasted through a 20-story residential building in Milan, northern Italy, sending rescuers scurrying to ensure no one was trapped by the magnificent flames and thick smoke.

The fire erupted on the higher levels of the tower, which is located on the outskirts of Lombardy’s city.

According to the fire department’s Twitter feed, “the flames then spread to the lower levels,” resulting in thick smoke.

The building houses about 70 households, all of whom were contacted to ensure that no one was missing.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that firemen are going from apartment to apartment, bashing down doors to make sure no one is inside.

“However, we are hopeful because people had time to evacuate,” he continued.

According to the newspaper, roughly 20 residents experienced minor smoke inhalation.

At the site, there were dozens of ambulances and fire vehicles.