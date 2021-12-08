A Mass Covid Burial is held in Papua New Guinea.

The first of a series of mass Covid-19 burials took place in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, interring 54 victims whose bodies had been unclaimed for months as the pandemic ravaged the under-resourced Melanesian nation.

After 300 bodies piled up at the Port Moresby General Hospital mortuary, overwhelming a facility built to store only 60, hospital and government officials called for the crisis ceremony.

Authorities had been storing some remains there since March, as they tried to find loved ones and acquire financing to give out the last rites.

The memorial service was held in Nine Mile Cemetery on the outskirts of Port Moresby, the country’s capital.

According to AFP correspondents on the scene, masked officials meticulously took each of the sheet-clad remains from shipping containers and placed them in a rough wooden box constructed by local residents.

The makeshift caskets were then arranged like Jenga blocks in a four-metre (13-foot) deep pit, some with names written on the lids.

Around 40 individuals were present, including a few city hall employees, hospital and morgue officials, and a few journalists.

There were no families present.

Funerals are a common traditional practice in Papua New Guinea, where “Haus Krais” ceremonies might last for days.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of mourners gather in even the most isolated locations.

Families, extended clans, and frequently individuals from neighboring villages assemble for hours on end to wail, howl, and chant in a show of grief.

Around 122 of the 300 people who died at the Port Moresby General Hospital mortuary tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, testing is inconclusive, and the scope of the pandemic crisis in Papua New Guinea is not reflected in official statistics.

Officially, it has discovered approximately 35,000 cases in a population of nearly nine million people.

However, statistics from 700 clinics across the country revealed that between March 2020 and September 2021, 2.6 million people — more than a fourth of the population — came with flu or pneumonia-like symptoms.