A man’s viral job application video has resulted in a slew of interviews.

Many people, like London-based Jay Beech, have lost their jobs or been laid off as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of using traditional methods such as paper resumes and cover letters, Beech, who specializes in marketing, has taken a unique and very modern approach: he has used TikTok. At the time of writing, his now-viral “Hire Me” campaign has received approximately 688,000 views and 70,000 likes.

The method looks to be having a positive impact. Beech wouldn’t say whether or whether the video gained him a new job in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “I can’t fully explain where I’m at now and what’s next,” he stated in an email. He did, however, tease: “I do have some news coming very soon!” The video, which was shared on Beech’s TikTok account earlier this month, has a reworked version of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 dance smash, I Will Survive–except the words have been playfully modified to tempt potential employers in his version.

“I’ve been laid off twice this year/My soul may have perished,” Beech sings in the highly styled video. “But these are the times we live in/and, hey, I did chose Marketing/So I stand firm/while I search for another employment.” “And so I’m back/Back to LinkedIn,” the lyrics continue. “I have a passion for marketing/and I’d like to keep it going.” @jayybeechTikTok! Please do your thing #fyp #hireme Adele’s “Easy On Me” Dance routines, inventive camera views, and eye-catching editing are included in the 70s-inspired video. A hashtag pops onscreen in the last moments of the video: #HireJayBeech.

The recent TikTok video is Beech's second attempt with this method, following a similar video earlier this year. "After getting laid off from my prior job in March 2021, I chose to pursue this path," he explained. "We've all seen a lot of individuals lose their jobs in the previous few years as a result of the pandemic and the financial difficulties it caused… I knew I wanted to do something different when I found myself in the same situation because I didn't have the financial security net to get me through months of job hunting."