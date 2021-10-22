A man who was caught playing the flute while driving was issued a moving violation.

On Wednesday, the Halton Regional Police Department (HRPD) tweeted the news.

The police agency stated that a traffic officer was conducting distracted driver enforcement today and was expecting a cell phone from this driver. “I was startled to see the driver driving while playing his flute with both hands and listening to a [iPod]! Charged!!” The cop is shown holding the instrument in a photo linked to the tweet.

According to CCTV News, the event occurred at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Toronto. The motorist, whose name was not released, was initially seen playing the flute at a red light, according to an HRPD official. As the light turned green, he continued to play the instrument.

According to the government’s website, distracted driving regulations make it illegal for a driver to use a cellphone, a tablet, or their hands to program a GPS or other gadget while driving, including when stopped at a traffic light.

According to the government’s website, drivers are allowed to “use hands-free wireless communications devices with an earpiece, lapel button, or Bluetooth.”

While acts like eating, drinking, or reading aren’t covered by the province’s distracted driving rule, they can still result in careless or hazardous driving charges.

According to CCTV News, the driver on Wednesday was charged under Canada’s Highway Traffic Act with “starting from a halted position not in safety.”

Naturally, social media users couldn’t stop themselves from making jokes about the situation.

CanadianInvestigator tweeted, “Driving to band camp?”

“Would it be considered a handheld communication device if he was serenading you?” Rene, a Twitter user, inquired.

Another said, “Old school whistleblower.”

“I think he’s in true TREBLE now, eh?” Keven Frankish tweeted.

“The Police – Don’t stand so near to me!” Matt Baker responded to a commenter who questioned what song the driver was playing.

