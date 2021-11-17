A man who had been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 just days before his scheduled booster shot.

Despite being properly vaccinated against COVID-19, a 59-year-old man who was scheduled to receive a booster dose in early November died of the virus.

Robert Kearle, 59, of Llanbradach, Wales, died on October 29 after a week of fighting COVID-19. According to Wales Online, Kearle, who had already had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, was just days away from receiving a booster dose.

After collapsing at home on the night of Oct. 10, Kearle was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was discharged home the next day by doctors at Grange University Hospital, but he was readmitted on Oct. 15 after his condition worsened. He was put on a ventilator and remained on it until his death on Oct. 29.

“I was crying the next day, pleading with them to let me see him since his lungs were failing. Robert’s wife, Trisha, told Wales Online, “The doctor said I couldn’t come, but then I got a phone from a nurse saying ‘come down now,’ because he’d taken a turn for the worse.”

“They had to turn off the ventilator and other machines when I arrived. I sat with him till he got up and left. He was a rough guy. It took a good 20 minutes after they turned off the ventilator for him to pass away.” Kearle had survived myotonic dystrophy 15 years before, and he enjoyed fishing and watching rugby. The disease is marked by increasing muscular loss and weakness. He was also diagnosed with bladder cancer four years ago, but he recovered following chemotherapy.

Kearle also served in the Navy for four years, working as a radar operator on the HMS Plymouth. In June 1982, four bombs were dropped on the ship, but Robert remained unharmed.

On Nov. 24, at 12.30 p.m., Kearle’s funeral will be place in the Thornhill crematorium. The Old Comrades Club in Llanbradach will host his wake. Trisha, 66, and his three grandkids survive Kearle.

COVID-19 infections are on the rise in the United Kingdom, thanks to the highly transmissible Delta form. Officials reported 40,665 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 47 new deaths on Tuesday. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country is currently averaging 38,068 new cases every day.

According to the data, the country has reported 9,686,190 COVID-19 cases and 143,598 deaths.