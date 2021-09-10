A man was caught in the act of transporting a teen’s body in bloodstained luggage.

A man attempted to board a taxi while carrying the body of his alleged murder victim in a black suitcase. On September 7, a taxi driver reported the suspect, Xie Lei, 33, to the authorities after becoming suspicious of him.

While assisting Xie move the suitcase into the trunk at around 7 a.m. local time, the taxi driver observed the luggage was unusually heavy, smelt weird, and had apparent bloodstains.

While the cab driver was contacting 911 to report the incident, Xie fled the area, leaving his horrible secret to be revealed.

The next day, police in Taihe county, Jiangxi, southeast China, issued a 30,000 yuan ($4,643) reward for any information leading to the suspect’s capture. Soon after, he was apprehended in neighbouring Jian county, not far from where Xie is accused of murdering and burying his victim.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect is said to have cycled to an apartment complex in Jian county, where he was captured on Wednesday while resting.

During this period, he is also suspected of stealing a new T-shirt and four apples, which were supposedly given as sacrifices to the God of Fortune by residents.

The victim has been identified as a 19-year-old lady who was a previous coworker of Xie at a local KTV bar.

Before leaving last month, Xie, a native of Shaanxi, was said to have worked as a manager at the facility.

While the investigation is ongoing, police have refused to speculate on Xie’s motivation for allegedly murdering the adolescent.

The victim’s father, who did not want to be identified, claimed she was the family’s eldest child and that she had been in communication with them in the days leading up to her death.

According to Oriental Today News, the woman has been a migrant worker for numerous years.

The heinous crime is the most recent in a string of heinous murders that have rocked China.

In April, Chinese authorities learned about a victim who had been kidnapped, killed, and sealed inside a coffin.

A teacher at a top school was detained in June for reportedly stabbing a colleague for a “work reason.”

In September, a well-known female serial killer was sentenced to death for murdering seven people, including a child, after being apprehended after 20 years on the loose. This is a condensed version of the information.