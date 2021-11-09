A man stabbing a ‘big’ saltwater crocodile with a knife manages to get away.

A guy in Queensland, Australia, avoided a saltwater crocodile attack by slashing the beast with a knife as it seized his leg and tried to drag him into a river.

According to ABC, the 60-year-old guy was rushed to the hospital and had surgery for his injuries.

The man was fishing along a river in far north Queensland when his lure became stuck in a tree, according to the broadcaster. The crocodile grabbed his leg and tried to drag him into the water as he tried to remove the bait from the branch.

The man grabbed a tree branch and pulled out his knife. The crocodile let him go after he stabbed it. He was sent to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES) announced that it was looking into claims of a crocodile assault along the Mcivor River. According to The Washington Newsday, the DES expects to provide an update on the crocodile situation soon.

The attack happened roughly a week ago, according to the local news website TropicNow. It was a huge crocodile, according to a DES spokeswoman on the website. The representative is cited as stating, “One of our rangers just spoke to [the victim].” “It was a big one… that man is really fortunate to still be alive.” Crocodiles are known to live in the location where the victim was attacked in Queensland.

While human assaults are uncommon, the DES recommends people to exercise caution when approaching rivers and waterways. “It doesn’t imply there isn’t a crocodile around just because you can’t see one. Crocodiles have the ability to stay submerged for up to an hour “According to the DES. “In knee-deep water, even enormous crocodiles can be entirely hidden.” The DES reported in October that it had captured a 14-foot saltwater crocodile that had been feasting near a popular swimming location for kids. Authorities became aware of the crocodile’s presence when many calves went missing in the vicinity, with the crocodile believed to have eaten them.

Crocodiles are protected under Australian law, therefore harming or killing them is prohibited. If a problem creature is regarded a hazard, permits may be granted to trap or shoot it. This is a condensed version of the information.