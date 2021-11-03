A man sparks controversy by secretly swapping his wife’s cat for a ‘identical,’ better-behaved one.

A man has sparked a fierce internet debate after claiming that he replaced his wife’s cat with an identical one that was better-behaved.

The spouse confessed his story on Reddit’s True Off My Chest topic under the handle Throwawaycatswap.

The post has received over 57,000 upvotes from individuals who are still reeling from the news since he announced his transfer on Tuesday.

He said the transition took place six years ago, when his wife was still his girlfriend.

“She had a viciously violent all-black cat,” he explained. It scratched, hissed, and only half of the time used its litterbox. My wife insisted that she could get it to behave better. I was meant to feed her apartment while she was gone because she traveled out of town for a week to see her relatives.” Things started to go apart as soon as he went over to take care of it, and that’s when he planned his brilliant scheme.

“It scraped the s*** out of my arm the first night I got there,” he continued. I explained to the cat that it wasn’t anything special, and that if it scratched again, I would replace it. I kept thinking about the joke until I realized it wasn’t a joke at all. The next morning, I went to the local animal shelter.

“Found an identical cat who was litterbox trained and used to being around people, but was a touch shy (its previous owner died of a heart attack, according to animal shelter officials).” It was, however, much gentler and better-behaved in general, and its timidity would help it resemble the original cat.” He chose to bring it home and trade it for the cat he despised.

“So I adopted it, brought it to my wife’s apartment, settled it in, and then transported her original cat across town to an animal shelter (I was scared my wife would find out if I took it to a close one),” he explained.

Surprisingly, he claims that his wife was completely oblivious of the scenario and that the pet is still her original cat.

"It's been six years since that time," he added. For the past four years, we've been married. We still have the cat that was traded. It takes its name from the original feline.