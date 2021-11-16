A man passes out hours after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and dies days later.

A 36-year-old man in India died after falling unconscious less than two hours after receiving his first COVID-19 vaccination dose.

Last Friday at 1.55 p.m. local time, Suresh Madaiah, a native of Mysuru in India’s southwestern Karnataka state, received the first shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. After becoming unconscious, he was brought to K.R. Hospital at 2.58 p.m., according to the Deccan Herald.

Madaiah was intubated and evaluated by a team of doctors at the hospital. He had left ventricular hypertrophy, according to his ECG and ECHO data.

The term “left ventricular hypertrophy” refers to the expansion of the left ventricle.