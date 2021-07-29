A man nearly dies after using a live eel to ‘cure’ constipation.

Take this article as a cautionary tale about what not to do in any case. A man in China was admitted to the hospital after he used a live eel to alleviate his constipation by inserting it up his anus and into his rectum.

According to Global Times, the anonymous man from Xinghua, China, stuffed the 20-centimeter (7.87-inch) eel into his anus as per a reported “traditional medicine.” The eel, on the other hand, had other ambitions after reaching the man’s rectum: after biting his colon and entering the abdomen, the eel headed toward his colon and bit it, according to the Chinese news outlet.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time eels have been used in this unusual method, implying that the alleged treatment is well-known [albeit never suggested by specialists]. According to Men’s Health, in 2017, one man tried the “traditional cure” on the advice of his buddies. In that case, the 49-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where the eel was removed by emergency surgery. When they inquired how the eel got into his system, he initially claimed it “swam up by itself,” before later admitting he put it there himself.

“There is zero scientific proof to back up that an eel will do anything for your digestive system other than wreak absolute havoc,” Men’s Health noted.

A similar incident was reported by Fox News in 2020. The eels “[tore]through [the man’s]intestines, producing a major illness” in that case. “We opened him up and saw a huge volume of fecal water mixed with blood,” said Dr. Sun Haijian, deputy director of general surgery at the hospital where he was treated.

He continued, “There was tremendous swelling, and we discovered two very thick swamp eels at the bottom of his stomach cavity.” The man needed surgery to patch a 2-centimeter hole in his colon as well as one in his intestines as a result of the occurrence.

The most recent occurrence, at Xinghua, appears to be very similar to previous ones. The man apparently had abdominal pain for a day but was “too embarrassed to see a doctor.” He went to the hospital eventually and had the slimy sea creature removed. And it was only a few minutes ago. This is a condensed version of the information.