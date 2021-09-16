A man miraculously survives being run over by a tractor wheel in this video.

In India’s Gujarat state, a helmet-wearing motorcycle was seen on camera just avoiding being plowed over by the wheel of a passing tractor trolley.

The event occurred Tuesday afternoon while the man was driving a motorcycle along a wet street near the Garbada crossroads in the city of Dahod with a woman and a child riding pillion, according to The Times of India.

After sliding through what appeared to be a pothole, the man lost his balance and fell on his right side directly beneath the trolley attached to a passing tractor, according to accident footage.

One of the trolley’s back wheels can be seen passing over the man’s head in the now-viral footage. The man, on the other hand, was observed standing up in a matter of seconds. The woman and her child appeared to be unharmed.

The woman and the child appeared to approach the driver of the tractor that had stopped a few feet away as two men helped the motorcycle up from the ground.

According to the video, one of the Good Samaritans appeared to check on the motorcyclist’s condition.

According to The Times of India, the man’s helmet was thought to have rescued him at the moment.

The disaster happened just hours after a young man riding a motorcycle in Dahod was recorded on tape surviving a near-miss.

The Monday event was captured on film, which went viral, and showed a biker going down the Godhra Road being hit by a state transport bus. He became caught beneath the bus but was able to squirm his way out and to safety.

The man had attempted to pass the bus, but he misjudged the bus’s curve and was hit and “swallowed” in the area between the road and the vehicle’s floor, according to the footage.

When the man wriggled out from beneath the vehicle, others who ran over to see what had happened were taken aback. After that, the man rubbed his temples and walked to his motorcycle, which had been tossed several meters away during the incident.

It’s unclear whether the two individuals in the videos were injured as a result of the collisions.

Furthermore, little is known about what transpired after the crashes.