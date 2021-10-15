A man linked to the QAnon conspiracy has announced his candidacy for Congress.

A website administrator who many believe is behind the QAnon conspiracy movement that enraged Trump supporters has announced his candidacy for a Republican congressional seat.

In a video uploaded on Telegram on Thursday, Ron Watkins declared that he will run for a House of Representatives seat in Arizona now held by a Democrat in the upcoming election.

Watkins said voting fraud was a major issue, echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated accusations about the 2020 presidential election.

“President Trump’s election was stolen, not only in Arizona, but across the country,” he claimed.

“We must now take our struggle to Washington, DC, where we will vote out all of the corrupt Democrats who have hijacked our republic.”

Watkins and his father, Jim Watkins, were the founders of the 8chan and 8kun message boards, which became a hotbed for conspiracy theories.

They started circulating anonymous, cryptic postings by “Q” in 2017 alleging weird child trafficking and deep state conspiracies.

In the following three years, the QAnon movement grew to hundreds of thousands of members in the United States and thousands more in other nations.

Their notion that a secret cabal in Washington was working to destabilize Trump was at the heart of their many conspiracy theories.

Followers of the movement believed they were getting top-secret information and encouragement to act from within Trump’s inner circle.

The FBI said last year that it was keeping a watch on QAnon as one of many potentially dangerous right-wing fringe groups in the wake of a series of violent occurrences and escalating threats.

No one, however, knew who Q was. Many people assumed it was the Watkins, the owners of 8chan.

The two Watkins were suspected by the original founder of 8chan, Frederick Brennan, who passed the site over to them in 2016, and Travis View, a major QAnon investigator.

Q stopped blogging in December, shortly after Trump’s election loss, and about the time Ron Watkins joined Trump’s campaign to prove that voting fraud cost him the election, a claim that has never been proven.

While the QAnon movement has waned in popularity, two Republicans who embraced it were elected to Congress, and members of the organization participated in the violent attack on Congress on January 6.

At least 45 persons who have backed or sponsored QAnon are running for Congress in the 2022 election, according to Media Matters, which has examined the group’s political effect.

pmh/dw