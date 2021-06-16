A man is trampled to death by an elephant.

When he was ambushed by a herd while riding his bicycle along the road, a Zimbabwean man was trampled to death by an elephant.

Philemon Siampijo died on June 9 after he and his buddy Abraham came “across a herd of elephants” while riding along the Sinamusanga-Sengwe fishing camp road, according to Matabeleland North police spokeswoman Inspector Glory Banda.

According to the spokesperson, the two men dismounted their bicycles and attempted to flee the elephants before one charged and chased Siampijo. He stated that the beast pursued Siampijo and “trampled him to death.”

Before going to the local police station and submitting a report, Abraham notified Siampijo’s family and the rest of the residents in the region, which is located on the southeastern bank of Lake Kariba in the province of Matabeleland North.

According to Quartz Africa, Zimbabwe has Africa’s second-largest elephant population, with Botswana being the continent’s only country with greater.

The African elephant population is shrinking owing to poaching, and the World Wildlife Fund predicts that if hunting continues at its current pace, the African elephant will become extinct by 2040.

Elephants are herbivores in all species, but attacks on humans are widespread, with at least 100 to 500 fatal attacks documented annually globally, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

A teenager was killed by a rogue elephant in the Democratic Republic of Congo just days before Siampijo’s killing, after the beast raced towards a group of local villagers when it felt threatened.

According to Media Congo, local locals found the elephant’s exact position in neighboring jungles after sightings of it had been reported for months, causing a group to confront the elephant.

After witnessing the group of locals, the elephant felt intimidated and charged at them, according to Desk Nature. The elephant raced through the throng, striking numerous individuals and killing a 16-year-old teenager brandishing a knife after clashing with him.

Rapha«l Nzau Ndundu, secretary of civic society in the neighbouring village of Lukula, told Desk Nature that the “victim was attended by.” This is a condensed version of the information.