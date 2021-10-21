A man is killed after being struck by a brick thrown by a monkey.

According to The Indian Express, a man died in India earlier this month after being struck by a monkey-thrown brick. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time someone has died at the hands of one of the country’s many monkeys.

The incident happened on October 5 in Central Delhi’s Nabi Karim neighborhood, according to the publication. A brick struck Mohammad Kurbaan, 30, in the head when he was out shopping for materials to create bags.

He suffered a “serious injury and collapsed,” according to the site, and was brought to a neighboring hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Vice, India is home to more than 50 million monkeys, many of them are hostile.

At least 13 people have been killed by monkeys in India since 2015, according to the journal, and “more than 1,000 cases of monkey bites are reported every day in Indian cities.”

According to The Washington Newsday, an autorickshaw driver named Jagadish B B was attacked by a five-year-old Bonnet Macaque near the Indian city of Chikmagalur in September. Officials eventually apprehended and removed the monkey, but it returned to the village.

Woodland officials apprehended and relocated the monkey to a different forest.

Though monkey-human conflict is now a common occurrence across India, one expert claims that it wasn’t always so.

According to primatologist Dr. Iqbal Malik, violence between monkeys and humans in India dates back to the 1980s. “Prior to that, humans and primates coexisted harmoniously without such disputes,” he explained.

“[l]ack of population management of both people and monkeys, depletion of forest areas that could have been monkey habitats, and change to monoculture farming,” he continued, are some of the main factors behind India’s monkey population’s growing hostility.

Police initiated an investigation into Kurbaan’s death shortly after he died.

The monkey tossed the brick from someone’s house, according to authorities. According to India Today, the homeowner was named as Omprakash Mishra.

According to reports, Mishra placed two bricks on top of the water tank to keep monkeys from opening it.

The monkeys, of course, did remove the blocks. The one that struck Kurbaan was thrown from the second floor of the house, while the other was hurled onto it. This is a condensed version of the information.