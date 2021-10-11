A man has been found guilty of killing his wife with a venomous snake.

A 28-year-old Indian man has been found guilty of killing his wife with a deadly cobra.

According to local website Onmanorama, Soraaj S. Kumar was found guilty by the Kollam Additional Sessions Court and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The “snake homicide,” according to the website, was one of the “rarest of the rare” occurrences.

Kumar’s wife Uthra, 25, died in her sleep at her parents’ home in Anchal on May 7, 2020, after being bitten by a venomous snake, according to the lawsuit.

According to court documents, Kumar, who works at a bank, unleashed the cobra after purchasing it from a snake catcher with the intention of the reptile biting and killing her.

Uthra and Kumar had gone to their room after dinner the night of her death, according to the victim’s mother.

Kumar, who is said to be a night owl, awoke early the next morning and went out. When Uthra didn’t wake up, her mother entered the room and discovered her unconscious. Later, the snake was discovered and killed.

After scanning Kumar’s phone, detectives discovered evidence that he was investigating several sorts of snakes, including the one that bit Uthra, according to S. Harishankar, assistant inspector general at the Kollam Rural Police Department.

A DNA test also revealed that Uthra was bitten by the snake that Kumar had been handed by a snake catcher.

“We’ve also discovered the container where Sooraj kept the snake. The snake on which the post-mortem was performed had DNA that matched the DNA found in the container “‘I told the internet,’ he said.

Snakebites are terrible, and those who have been bitten can’t sleep because of the discomfort, according to Harishankar, who added that a postmortem revealed that Uthra had been given the sleep-inducing medicine Cetirizine.

Due to the complicated nature of the case, Kerala police used a cobra and a dummy to try to reconstruct Uthra’s murder. The snake had not bitten her on its own; it had been compelled to bite, and Kumar was the only person with his wife at the time, according to Harishankar. The court was shown a video of the demonstration, which was vital to the prosecution’s case.

New Indian will be released in May 2020. This is a condensed version of the information.