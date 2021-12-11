A man has been arrested in India for stealing Maradona’s watch.

Officials stated Saturday that Indian police recovered a stolen watch customized for renowned footballer Diego Maradona and detained a suspect in the suspected theft in Dubai.

After fleeing to India following an alleged theft in Dubai, police said they apprehended Wazid Hussain in the northeastern province of Assam and seized a Swiss-made Hublot watch.

According to investigators, the 37-year-old had been employed as a security guard at a Dubai-based corporation since 2016, where memorabilia linked to the Argentinian footballer was kept.

They said the $26,500 single-edition watch features a portrait of the star engraved on the reverse and has his autograph as well as his jersey number 10.

“Though there are many limited edition watches available, this watch was customized for Maradona,” Sivasagar superintendent of police Rakesh Roushan told AFP, citing Dubai officials’ intelligence.

Maradona, widely recognized as one of the game’s best players, died in November at the age of 60.

According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, local police arrested the suspects after receiving a tip from their Dubai counterparts.

The detained man rejected the claims, police said, adding that he had returned to his native Assam in August under the guise of caring for his ailing father.