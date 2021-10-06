A man from the United States has filed a lawsuit against a Psychic over his ex-curse. girlfriend’s

A guy in the United States is suing a psychic who claimed she could lift a curse placed on his marriage by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend.

Mauro Restrepo alleges the clairvoyant promised him that if he paid her $5,100 to remove the curse, he would be happy again.

According to court documents, the Los Angeles man’s fortunes did not improve after he paid a large down payment.

He is now suing the soothsayer for $25,000 in damages, alleging fraud.

Restrepo claims he sought out Sophia Adams, a self-described “Psychic Love Specialist,” to help him improve his situation during a difficult time.

According to the lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court, “this terrible luck was thrown on (Restrepo) by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend.”

Adams allegedly informed Restrepo that until the curse was lifted, the disaster would ruin him, his children, and his marriage.

Despite accepting a $1,000 payment, Adams “did not in any way assist (Restrepo’s) marriage.”

Restrepo had restless nights, anxiety, and misery as a result of the curse not being removed, according to the lawsuit, which also names Adams’ husband, daughter, and landlords.