A man frees the United States’ deadliest rattlesnake from netting.

After a dangerous mojave rattlesnake was caught in nets, a man got up up and personal with the country’s deadliest rattlesnake.

The snake is classified as the “most dangerous” in the country, with its venom targeting the nerve system “more powerfully than that of other rattlesnakes,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

According to Science Daily, its needle-like fangs deliver a strong dose of “lethal venom that can either shut down your body or tenderize your insides.”

The serpent is often found in central Mexico and the southwest deserts, which is where Bryan Hughes’ company, Rattlesnake Solutions, is situated.

Hughes, who owns a snake removal service out of Arizona, has had to liberate at least two snakes caught in bird netting in the last several months, and he’s documented the risky rescues on TikTok and YouTube.

“I’ve got another mojave rattlesnake ensnared in bird netting that I need to free. It’s not going to be pleasant, just like the last one. It’s a little less tangled now, but it’s still going to die if I don’t get it out. And I have to do it without losing any of my fingers in the process. I got all ten, so we’ll see how things go,” he says.

He sets out his equipment, which include a plastic tube, a pincher, and long scissors, stating, “I appreciate how long they are because it gives me reach.”

Hughes captures footage of the venomous snake, which is “very much captured in this netting.”

“It’s ironic that I have to remove the head first in order to get it into the tube… Meanwhile, this is not a good situation,” he observes.

As he attempts to release the head, he notices the lower jaw is highly knotted, exclaiming, “That’s horrible,” and speculating that the lower jaw may be shattered.

Hughes revealed why he uses these specialized tools while snipping away at the mesh, noting, “The reason I don’t use a standard grip like you would on a tube is because this stuff can get my fingers caught up in it very easily.”

“And if my fingers are caught in this netting and the snake moves, I’m suddenly imprisoned in the netting with him, which isn’t a pleasant place for your fingers to be.”