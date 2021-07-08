A man discovers a mysterious secret window that leads to the ‘Third Room,’ which he had never noticed before.

Man Discovers Mysterious Secret Window Leading to ‘Third Room’ He Never Noticed for Years

In the house where he’s resided for four years, a guy claims to have discovered a secret “third room.” Standing in his backyard, the homeowner saw a little window on the second level while looking up at the house.

The man, who calls himself The Majeed’s online (Tiktok Account) and describes himself as a “family of three,” was baffled as there are only two rooms upstairs.

He uploaded a video to TikTok in late June, captioning it, “The shock I got when I discovered this third chamber.”

Majeed filmed the façade of the property, in an unknown location, as the on-screen captions said: “I’ve lived here for four years and I’ve never noticed this room? This middle room! Only two rooms up here, where’s the middle room? Something’s fishy. Time to investigate.”

From the inside, he films the second level of the house, displaying a bedroom and a bathroom, with windows that match the layout outside. However, he points out that the third window, as viewed from the outside, is not visible inside.

Majeed climbs out of the bedroom window and onto the roof as he attempts to get a closer look at the window, and possibly to see if there is anything inside. But the window has frosted glass, and doesn’t open, though he does knock just to be sure.

He also films an air vent above it, which Majeed pulls debris out of.

After his followers demanded answers, he shared a follow-up video a few days later in which he tried to figure out what was going on with the mystery third window.

He stands in front the bathroom mirror, where the window looks like it should be, as the on-screen caption says: “There has to be something here.” And in a third video, he even climbs into the attic trying to discover more about the window.

The original video received over 2 million views, with viewers speculating on where the window might lead.

Kelly Wicca joked: “That’s is your neighbour’s ensuite bathroom.”

Sarah Louise commented: “Ever seen the movie within? Google it because that’s what’s up with this.”

“Smash the window to find out?” Harley suggested.

Random Thoughts moaned: “I want a secret room.”

And providing a plausible explanation, Rainbow Sunshine Forever reckoned: “It’s the bathroom window and they covered it up when they remodeled the bathroom, that’s what I think.”

Similarly, Lisa thought: “Obviously it was a separate toilet, renovated to one bathroom, false walls but didn’t take out the small window. Simples.”